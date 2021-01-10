Jemiriye Joins 2Baba, AY, others calling for return of Tunde Ednut’s Instagram page

Kindly Share This Story:

Weeks after the famous Nigerian music star turned blogger, Tunde Ednut’s popular Instagram page was banned, torrents of support have poured in demanding the return of the highly stimulating and richly entertaining page that was noticed to have been flagged down since December 22, 2020.

US-based Nigerian vocal powerhouse, Jemiriye Adeniji, has joined the legendary music star, Innocent Idibia (a.k.a. 2Baba), Ayo Makun, Daddy Freeze and a legion of other showbiz heavyweights to appeal to the Instagram Team whilst also rallying the support of other showbiz aficionados to request the return of the page that was once a melting pot for the hottest Nigerian showbiz happenstances.

“Understandably, there may have been breaches against Instagram laws, but I am lending my voice to TuBaba’s and those of AY, Daddy Freeze and the rest of my colleagues to ask for the return of that page. I’m doing this because I’m cock-sure Tunde Ednut wouldn’t have flouted Instagram’s rules deliberately. The page was for people like us, an eye through which we saw and kept tab on the developments of entertainment back at home in Nigeria. It also offered us an opportunity to know who and who are doing what in the US aside from potpourri of other contents that have excited us these past months…”, Jemiriye words read in part.

Tunde Ednut regrettably has co-travellers in Iyabo Ojo, Omo Butty and Linda Ikeji whose pages had at different times been banned and have had to build it back organically.

You may well recall that the blogger had once lost his 2.6 million verified page after it was reported as spam by an online user in 2018.

Vanguard News Nigeria

