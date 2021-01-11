Jean-Claude aka J.C to release new album titled ‘GEMINI’

Kindly Share This Story:

Ottawa, Canada based producer and hip hop artist Jean-Claude Peters better known as J.C is getting ready to release a new album later this year.

He posted the news last week in a video on his Instagram story. A description beneath the video read “Welcome to the new year, New Album Gemini” coming soon.

The British born singer, songwriter and producer was born on May 25th 1994 but moved to Canada in 1996 with his family. He recorded his first single ‘With You’ at the age of 14 but released his first official body of work an EP titled “Different” on January 1st, 2016.

J.C performed at the ONE HOOD 10yrs anniversary CYPHER held at the Bourbon Room on Friday, July 22, 2016 featuring artists like YUSSO, DRAE & BLACK IRISH. He also performed at “A Belaire Party” hosted by KGoon on 25 October 2016 alongside other acts like Cashtro Crosby and Lawless Elz.

He went on to release another EP titled “III” also in 2016 and MOMENTUM in 2017.

J.C who is planning to drop a new album “GEMINI” in a couple of months, says He is also planning a virtual listening party and performance to give his fans a taste of what to expect on the album. The album which is still in the works will be his first body of work for 2021 and is designed to give fans the chance to enjoy his music nonstop without pause for 30/50mins.

J.C who will be producing most of the songs on the album himself says he hopes to get a few major collaborations on the album. J.C is currently and independent artist and is looking to catch the eye of a major music label soon.

