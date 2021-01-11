JD Henry drops ‘love of my life’

Kindly Share This Story:

Talented Nigerian artiste, JD Henry has just released a new single titled “Love Of My Life“. The Love song is produced by FansBeatz and Mixed by MyMix.

Jude Henry popularly known with the stage name JD Henry is one of the most fast rising musical artistes in Nigeria with a whole energy and versatility.

READ ALSO:

The Military personnel who finds love and fulfilment in music says he’s not ready to quit serving his nation, but willing to combine the two tasking careers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: