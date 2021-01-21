It’s time to strengthen US-Nigeria bilateral relations, Atiku tells Biden

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has counselled newly inaugurated President of the United States, Senator Joe Biden to spare no effort in strengthening his country’s relationship with Nigeria and help her in the war against terrorism.

Atiku who gave the charge in a goodwill message to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, also solicited the cooperation of the new administration in removing all manner of travel restrictions of Nigerians genuinely interested in pursuing their dreams in God’s own country.

The message read in part: “As I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, I urge them and their administration to strengthen US-Nigeria ties, and help our beloved nation’s war on terror by providing every type of support required to win our war against the insurgency we face and that threatens the peace of our sub region.

“I also look forward to the removal of every travel restriction on Nigerian citizens, in keeping with the good relations that has existed between our two nations, beginning with the July 27, 1961 state visit of our first Prime Minister, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, to President John F Kennedy, and continuing over the decades since then.

“As the playwright, George Bernard Shaw once said, America and Nigeria are two nations divided by a common language. And millions of Nigerians and I wish to see that relationship sustained to the mutual benefit of both our democratic nations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: