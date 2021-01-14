IPAC to immortalize late Labour Party chairman, Salam

Kindly Share This Story:

…Pays condolence visit to family

By Chris Ochayi

Tears flow freely when some National Chairmen of political parties and party leaders paid a condolence visit to the family home of late National chairman of Labour Party, LP, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam at the Gwarimpa area of the Federal capital Territory, FCT.

The parties’ leaders operating under the umbrella body of Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC was led by its Acting President, Chief Okey Ralph Nwosu to commiserate with the immediate family over the unfortunate incident.

Recall that Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam , who was popular known in political circle as A.A Salam died in his Abuja resident early hours of Tuesday, December 29, 2020. His demise took his political associates, friends and followers by surprised since showed no sign of illness before his death.

Until his death, A. A. Salam, who was the traditional title holder of Baraden Paiko was a renowned trade unionist before joining politics. He served as State Chairman Niger State teachers union. A former principal.

He was the National Secretary of National union of local Government workers for about 25 years. He was the National Secretary of Labour Party before he became the National chairman in 2015.

The IPAC members who took their turns to address the widow of the late politician, Hajia Abdulsalam and fist son, Dnajuma Abdulsalam collectively pledged to forge on with the political ideal and believe to birth a new Nigeria devoid of religious and political acrimony.

Most of the speakers speaking with emotion laden voice until it was the turn of his bosom and moat trusted ally, the immediate past President of IPAC, High Chief Peter Ojongwa Ameh, to speak when he betrayed emotion and others followed suit in shedding tears.

In his remarks, the Acting National President of IPAC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, said, we are all party leaders nut we have a leader of the leaders. And that was who Abdulsalam was. He was a leader pf all leaders as far as political parties is concerned.

Chief Nwosu, who is also the National chairman of African Democratic Congress, ADC, said, : We all loved him because he was a very detribalized person. He believed in the unity of this country. He didn’t even speak it, he does it. At time, the political zones would always divided in Nigeria, divided along religious line but will analyze the issue and then say no, this is where it ought to be.

“Where it favours this person or it favours other, we must be with Nigeria. And that is why all of us loved him. We loved him with all our hearts because he is real good Nigerian.

“Before this, we are working on a serious assignment, and the assignment is to transform this country. We are all still dedicated on that assignment because we have worked on it, we have a road map. That legacy he wanted to leave in politics, e must work on it and we must make sure that legacy is achieved.

“And that is why we are committed. The next project you will see in Nigeria will be Project Salam, because he meant it.

Speaking, High Chief Peter Ameh, said, in respect of the family of Abdulsalam. Late Abdulsalam, you know people wanted to draw a circle as if it is a paryty chairman thing. He has served NULGE for 23 years as the National Secretary of Council. He has done various things for Nigeria, he was at two National Conferences, organized under Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan respectively.

“He (Salam) was as great man. He relieved everybody from all works of life. He did not create any divide between the South, the North or the West. He believed in one Nigeria. He was a man that today; my mind is filled with joy for because all his colleagues and friends you go to will talk good of him.

Chief Ameh thanked those who came to give last respect to our friend, our father, our colleagues to all of us he means difference thing. But when you come around, the entire thing is love. He was a man that believed in kindness, believed in sharing whatever that is with him people.

“And he was a very principled man; he fought for the unity of this country like no other person would have. He has his conviction about thing which as are not going right, he will stand and fight, not only speaking against it but he will also fight against the evil.

“He talked and fight against evil. As we speak, the parties that were deregistered , Labour Party was not among them in the first place, but he Labour Party was one of those who went to Court to challenge the decision of the INEC, but we didn’t want to form the reason we are her today. We are here to celebrate the exit of a detribalized Nigerian.”

