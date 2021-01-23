INVESTMENT: Makinde pledges support for private sector investors

Kindly Share This Story:

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has said his administration is ready to support investors like Chief Dotun Sanusi, the Chairman, Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resorts, whose efforts are geared towards the socio-economic development of the state.

Governor Makinde stated this when a delegation of Ridwan Scorpion Oyekola, the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Super Featherweight Champion, led by Chief Sanusi went to present Governor Makinde the world title belt in his office recently.

Receiving the delegation, which comprised of Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, the Chairman, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C); Veteran Olawale Okunniyi, the Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the bout; Mr. Olusola Ayodele, the Chief Executive Officer, Core Afrique Box Promotion (COABOX), the official promoter of the fight; Mr. Ridwan Scorpion Oyekola, the WBF Suoer featherweight Champion; Chief Dotun Sanusi, the Chief Executive Officer, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort and the main Sponsor of the fight as well as a host of other. Engr. Makinde while congratulating the champion for bringing honour to the state lauded the efforts of Chief Sanusi and other co-sponsors over their efforts which according to him has brought about a socio-economic development of the state.

Governor Makinde remarked that sport is a veritable tool through which youths restiveness can be brought to the barest minimum maintaining that his administration will continue to explore the opportunities inherent in sporting activities to bring about a youth empowerment and youths development in the state.

In his words, ‘’I used to be a boxer and I know that it takes a disciplined person to excel in his chosen career in general and boxing in particular. Thus, for Ridwan to have won a world title fight against a tough challenger like Montesino, Scorpion must have put in a lot of hard work. Having said that, I want to thank Ilaji Resort Boss, Chief Dotun Sanusi, for his financial support which contributed immensely to the victory of Scorpion that we are now celebrating today.

“Chief Sanusi is my brother and I have known him for a couple of years now and because he has been supporting our administration we would also not fail to support him in any way we can. I will do everything to encourage talents like Scorpion and also we would also encourage businesses that promote competitions like this.

“We would have boxing and sporting competitions as soon as Adamasingba Sports Complex is opened in couple of months now. I will definitely encourage Scorpion so that other sporting talents can emulate his commitment and dedication,” the Governor concluded.

Chief Sanusi in his address declared that he is proud of the good work the Governor has been doing since his assumption of office adding the Governor who comes from oil and gas sector has been a good ambassador for all of them who are also major players in the sector.

He reiterated his Commitment towards the uplift of sports and youth development in the state saying that is his own way of giving back to the society.

It will be recalled that the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Super Featherweight International bout was held on boxing Day at the main bowl of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort’s stadium in which the Ridwan Scorpion Oyekola defeated the Argentine, Lucas Matias Montesino in a unanimous decisions.

