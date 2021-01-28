International Day of Education: Skool Media canvasses protection of students, teachers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

AS the global community marked this year’s International Day of Education on January 25, Skool Media has urged government at all levels and private school owners to ensure that Nigerian students and teachers are protected from the spread of the Coronavirus disease that is threatening people’s livelihood the world over.

In a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sola Oluwadare, in Lagos, the organisation said the call was in line with the theme of the day this year, which was “Recover and Revitalize Education for the COVID-19 Generation.”

Skool Media noted that protecting the lives of stakeholders in the sector was the first step towards sustaining the lives of our students as they thrive to recover the lost grounds.

It will be recalled that, at the onset of the outbreak of Covid-19 in Nigeria last year, Skool Media, as a responsible corporate organization, supported the Federal Ministry of Education with face masks, distributed palliatives to some schools and spearheaded the Unity School Virtual Learning for six months, which gave opportunity for thousand of students to learn from home free of charge. The initiatives were highly applauded by the stakeholders.

Skool Media believes that education sector which serves as the anchor of future generation must be safeguarded in order to raise leaders that will usher Nigeria to its desired destination.

Though most African countries are not as hit as Europe and Asia by the pandemic, they still need to do more so as not to risk the lives of the children and teachers.

Skool Media believes that, while it is necessary for schools to open for educational activities since lives must continue, it is therefore crucial for stakeholders to support safe school environment.

“As we all go through the second wave of the pandemic and readjust to the new normal, the handlers and leadership of our education sector in Nigeria and across Africa must take necessary steps towards protecting the students and teachers because of the high tendency to mingle which is the potential ground for contacting and spreading the virus.

“At Skool Media, we will continue to collaborate with the education stakeholders in Nigeria to support ideas geared towards advancing education. Our Students Technology Experience Centres and Teachers Digital Learning Centres in most Federal Unity Colleges will continue to serve as avenues to acquire necessary digital skills for Nigerian teachers and students so that they can compete favourably with their counterparts globally,” the statement read.

Kindly Share This Story: