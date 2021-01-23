Breaking News
Inter Milan miss chance to go top in Serie A

Inter Milan missed out on the chance to go top in Serie A as coach Antonio Conte was sent off in a 0-0 draw at strugglers Udinese on Saturday.

The visitors travelled to Udine on a high after beating title rivals, Juventus, 2-0 last weekend.

However, they couldn’t break down the determined hosts, who became the first team to keep a clean sheet against Inter in Serie A this season.

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez came closest when his first half shot drew a spectacular one-handed save from Juan Musso.

The visitors’ frustration, however, showed when Conte was dismissed for dissent in stoppage time.

Conte’s side remain second on 41 points, two behind AC Milan at the halfway stage of the season, while Udinese are 14th on 18 points but without a win in nine games. (Reuters/NAN)

