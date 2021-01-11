Insurgency: Abiodun urges Nigerians to provide useful information to security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said the war against insurgency can only be successful if credible and adequate information were provided to armed forces and other security agencies by members of the public.

Abiodun stated this at a Special Church Service marking this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta.

The governor represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, noted that the insurgency being waged by the Boko Haram and other insurgent forces would come to an end when accurate intelligence gets to the military high command.

According to Abiodun, the war being waged by the insurgent groups are quite different from the conventional warfare, hence Nigerians must give all the logistic and information backstopping to give the armed forces the needed support to win the war.

His words, “I want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians to give our armed forces intelligence report that will assist them in prosecuting the war against insurgency. Insurgency is difficult to fight than conventional war and that is why we must support them”.

Abiodun lauded the fallen heroes for paying the supreme price for the continued unity and progress of the nation and those still living for putting their lives on the line for peace and survival of the country.

“We will continue to recognize the sacrifice of our fallen heroes and their services to the nation. We will continue to remember the families they left behind and pray that God will console them. For those still living, we say a big thank you for their loyalty to the nation”, he noted.

Abiodun reiterated that his administration would continue to render assistance to the serving and retired servicemen and women and the families of those who lost their lives to ameliorate their plights.

He, however, used the occasion to appeal to the people to be mindful of the ruinous effect of COVID-19, urging them to follow laid down protocols including regular washing of hands or use of hand sanitizer, wearing of facemasks and keeping social distance, warning “the second wave of the virus is deadlier than the previous one”.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Remo Diocese, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Sagamu, Rt. Rev. Bamidele Ibikunle, admonished Nigerians to think of the nation first rather than their own selfish interests.

He noted that Nigeria would be a great country if the citizens shun vices such as tribalism, egocentrism and live in peace with one another, adding that it is always good to engage in dialogue in settling matters rather than war.

The cleric appreciated members of the armed forces and personnel of other security agencies for their services in preserving the peace and unity of the nation.

He called for insurance cover for servicemen and women as well as adequate care for the families of the fallen heroes

Dignitaries at the church service included former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Ogun State Chief Judge, Mrs. Monsunmola Dipeolu; Head of Service, Alhaja Selimot Ottun; former Speaker of the OGHA, Suraj Adekunbi; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle: while Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetoma, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland was represented by Oba Yinusa Adekoya.

Also at the service was Chairman, Nigerian Legion in the State, Mr. Taofeek Oloyede, and other Service Chiefs.

Vanguard News Nigeria

