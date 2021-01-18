Inspector-General denies planning to sell Onikan Police Officers’ Mess

Kindly Share This Story:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has said there were no plans to sell the Nigeria Police Officers’ Mess at Onikan, Lagos State, according to the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Mr. Frank Mba.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, Mba said the clarification became necessary following reports by a section of the media on Sunday, alleging a plot by the IGP to sell off the facility.

He said the publication was untrue, adding that the officers’ mess, Onikan, was conceived decades ago and built to cater for the welfare of police personnel, including serving as transit accommodation for officers on transfer or on special assignments, and as a conducive social environment for relaxation.

“Over time, however, the property has degenerated and shown structural defects requiring either a massive renovation or outright rebuilding.

“To restore its lost glory, provide a modern, befitting officers’ mess and tackle the defects of the old structure, the IGP and the Management Team took a decision to upgrade the existing property.

“The new project will, in addition to being a standard officers’ mess, include the development of a world-class three-star hotel, modern office spaces for lease, and a modern and easily accessible shopping complex,” he said.

He said the new mess would not only cater for the welfare of officers but also provide an alternative income stream for its maintenance and sustenance.

According to him, upon completion, the project, which is wholly owned by the police and financed by the Police Cooperative Society, will improve the aesthetic value of the Onikan waterline.

He said it would provide one of the best water view sites on Lagos Island and improve social interactions between members of the police force and the public.

“It is also expected to generate additional employment opportunities for teeming Nigerian youths, boost the internally generated revenue of Lagos State and generally, improve the economy of the state.

“It would have been unnecessary to respond to the deliberate misinformation, falsehood and outright mischief by the authors of the publications. The response is to set the records straight and halt the intended damage to a well-thought-out project,” he added.

Mba, therefore, enjoined all well-meaning Nigerians to disregard the misinformation and urged the media to be wary of rumor-mongering.

