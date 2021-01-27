Insecurity: Be mindful of your utterances, Yoruba youths warn Northern leaders

By Gabriel Olawale

Alliance of Yoruba Youth Council, AYYC, on Wednesday, warned leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF; the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, and Northern political leaders to be mindful of their utterances in view of the on-going rift between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the Southwest.

In a statement made available to journalists, the President-General of the organization, Dr. Akande Babatunde warned Northern leaders of the consequences of inflammatory and hate speeches being uttered by them in reacting to the eviction order given to Fulani herdsmen living in the Ondo State government forest reserves and the order to all Fulani herdsmen to register with the state government within seven days.

Babatunde said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State acted within the ambit of the law as the chief security officer of the state who is empowered to protect the lives and property of the people of Ondo State.

He reiterated that the eviction order was misconstrued because he has not asked them to leave the state, but ordered the Fulani herdsmen to quit Ondo state forest reserves which are not meant to rear cattles.

Babatunde recalled that thousands of farmers, son and daughters of Yoruba land had been kidnapped by armed Fulani herdsmen, kidnappers and bandits in Ondo State and other parts of Southwest.

He make reference to the like of a traditional ruler, Olufon of Ifon who was kidnapped and killed even after paid a ransom, “late Mrs. Olufunke Olakunrin, who was killed by Fulani armed bandits at Ore; Dr Amos Arijesuyo, deputy registrar Federal University of technology Akure, who was also kidnapped and killed after collecting ransom from his family and others, to mention but a few.

Babatunde said: “No responsible and responsive Governor will fold his arms while Fulani armed kidnappers and bandits are killing his people, he is bound to take urgent action and this is what Governor Akeredolu had done.

In the same vein the Yoruba Youths also kicked against the arrest order on Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, given by the Inspector-General of Police.

They warned that any attempt to intimidate or arrest him will insure the wrath of the entire Yoruba youths.

They said: “We condemn in totality the reprisal attack on the house of Sunday Adeyemo Igboho during which his house was burnt down some few days ago, and implored the security agents to make sure that the culprits are brought to book.”

