INSECURITY: We’ll go tough on criminals in 2021— Amotekun commander

Ekiti State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, yesterday, vowed to go tough against criminal elements still operating within the state, saying there would be no hiding place for them.

A statement by the Amotekun Corps commander, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd), said that there would be maximum collaboration among security agencies to ensure effective protection of lives and property of the citizens.

Komolafe said: “Our new year message to the criminal elements still operating in the state is for them to relocate immediately in their own interest because there will be no hiding place for them, our operatives are all over the state already monitoring the nooks and crannies of the state.

“This is being done in collaboration with other sister security agencies in the state; we are also working with the Traditional Rulers who are very close to the people. We are appealing to the members of the public to volunteer useful information on the criminal elements in their communities because the criminals are human beings and not spirits.

“Once we have credible information to act upon, the job is half done; we are urging our people to know that security is the responsibility of everyone and not that of the security personnel alone.”

