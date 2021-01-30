Insecurity: Presidency’s undisguised bias for herdsmen emboldens criminal elements to unleash violence – NAS

“The frequency and severity of this recidivist violent criminality points to a failure of political leadership in the country and of our security agencies to address the deeper issues of law and order, and the security of ordinary citizens.

“Regrettably the reaction of the Presidency to the herders/farmers crises has consistently fallen short of the impartiality, responsibility and empathy that is expected of an administration that serves the whole country, and has fuelled fears of official complicity, tacit encouragement of criminal elements and their public defenders.

“The failure to interdict these criminal elements, bandits, insurgents, marauding Fulani herdsmen and kidnappers, has significantly polarised the country and turned Nigeria into a theatre of violence while undermining the confidence of average Nigerians in the willingness and ability of the State to protect them.”

The association said that true peace will only come with Justice, adding that Justice cannot be achieved if the political elite do not have the best interest of the nation at heart.

“It is shocking that the clamour of the people for a restructured equitable country has gone largely unheeded by the country’s lawmakers who seem to serve at their own pleasure despite it being on the ruling party’s election manifesto. We warn that the inaction of today may take this country down a dark and destructive path. In this looming catastrophe, the political elite will be equally affected.

“We condemn in its entirety the destruction of properties in Igangan, and the spate of criminality preceding that, and call on security agents to apprehend all the perpetrators to make them face the full wrath of the law. We also condemn the killings of security agents and civilians in Orlu and similarly call for the prosecution of all those involved while ensuring the root causes are addressed.

“We commend the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) for its swift meeting to find an immediate amicable solution to the perennial farmers/herders conflict, as well as Governor Hope Uzodima for imposing a curfew in Orlu to restore order.

” Beyond this however, we find it compelling to reiterate our earlier stand that President Muhammadu Buhari needs to be alive to his responsibility as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and keep the country safe.

” The undisguised bias of the Presidency for the Fulani herdsmen, and their megaphone, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has emboldened criminal elements within their ranks to unleash violence, putting the country on edge.

” His lethargic attitude to issues bordering on security has greatly dampened the morale of the Nigerian Armed Forces and its commanders who would only be as effective as the President wants them to be.

” We urge the Executive and Legislative arms of government to recognize the dire situation of the country and stop the barmy party posturing. Elected representatives of the people must have the political will to eschew ethnic considerations and restructure this country into one where justice, egalitarian values and fairness are the bedrock.”

On the appointment of new Service Chiefs, NAS was of the view that, “Properly appointing the new Service Chiefs according to law presents them with the opportunity to reinvigorate the war against terror and liberate Nigerians from incendiary threats across the country.

“Once ratified, it is noteworthy to task them to display professionalism and competence in tackling insecurity in the country by halting the gale of impunity within and restoring the confidence of Nigerians.

” We call on Nigerians to resist all incentives to start any ethnic strife. Poverty and bad governance affects every tribe and tongue equally. We must, as citizens shake off these ethnic chains and ask our leaders to be accountable.

” The red flags of a failed state are glaring in the security quandary we have found ourselves as a nation. Now is the time to stop the drift.”