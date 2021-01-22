Insecurity: Lagos lawmaker renews calls for state police

Kindly Share This Story:

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Jude Idimogu, has renewed his call for state police to reduce the rate of banditry and Boko harm menace in the country.

Idimogu, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II, made the call with newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

The lawmaker explained that the Federal Government should allow each state of the Federation to handle its security architecture as the governors are the Chief Security officers of the states.

Idimogu said the federal government could deploy its own police formation when the state government could no longer handle the situation.

“The Federal Government is doing its best in terms of improving security in the country, maybe their best is not enough.

“However, the Lagos State House of Assembly and the state government have been clamouring about the state police in the constitution but we cannot do it alone since security is on the exclusive list.

“The federal government has to agree with the state governments in the country so the National Assembly can amend the constitution in that regard.

“However, in Lagos State, the Neighbourhood Watch and “Amotekun” are helping, but Neighbourhood Watch doesn’t carry guns.

“We need state police as they will definitely know where the criminals are and they will be able to arrest them easily,” he said.

Odimogu said with the present security situation, it was obvious that security cannot be left to the government alone, adding that state governments should be allowed to have their own police.

Vanguard News Nigeria

