Insecurity: Gov Ishaku restates call for State, Local Govt Police

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Following the upsurge of security threats across the country, Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku has re-echoed the need for the federal government to consider giving the mandate to state governments to set up both state and local government police.

Ishaku spoke this weekend when he paid a condolence visit to the residence of the late ArdoKola local government chairman, Salihu Dovo, who was abducted and killed by gunmen.

He argued that a lot was wrong with the current security arrangement and urged both the Senate and members of the House of Representatives to consider amending the constitution to accommodate both state and local government police.

According to him, “since I came to power, I have repeatedly said we need to break down the strata of the security apparatus in the country, especially the Police.

“There must be a state and local government police.

“The federal government alone cannot handle the security because overtime this method has failed.

“Where we copied our constitution is the United States of America and the USA has federal, state, and the local government police.

“Over there, the military is always the last resort but for us, the military is the first resort.

“In this state, I have lost so many people to insecurity, including a local government chairman and a member of the state house of assembly, Hosea Ibi.

“We can’t continue to keep quiet as if nothing is happening because a lot is going on which desperately needs to be addressed.

“I am challenging the senators and members of the House of Representatives to check our constitution with a view of amending it immediately.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

