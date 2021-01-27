Insecurity: Buhari, new Service Chiefs in close door meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the new Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the President had on Tuesday sacked the former Service Chiefs and appointed new ones.

The new Service Chiefs meeting the President are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

