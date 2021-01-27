Breaking News
Insecurity: Buhari, Makinde, Akeredolu meet in Aso Rock

On 4:10 pmIn Newsby
Insecurity: Buhari, Makinde, Akeredolu meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Before the meeting, President Buhari had earlier after the Federal Executive Council meeting met with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The President also met with the Ooni of Ife, Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja 11 in his residence on Tuesday night.

The meeting with the governors and the monarch was centered on the security concerns in South West.

