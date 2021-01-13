Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Security Council has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Ukum and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas to check the increasing cases of banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery as well as general insecurity in the area.

The state Deputy Governor, Mr Benson Abounu while briefing journalists at the end of the council meeting said the curfew which would commence from Wednesday(today) would be effective from 8 pm to 6 am daily.

The Deputy Governor also explained that council resolved to sustain the ban on the use of motorcycles of all kinds in the area known as Sankera political axis pending further review of the security situation in the volatile area.

The Deputy Governor, however, said, “the movement of patients and pregnant women among other very necessary cases for medical attention using motorcycles where there is no vehicular presence would be allowed after thorough investigation.”

He said the council observed that motorcycle operators had migrated from areas affected by the ban to neighbouring rural communities where they were causing mayhem and urged security agents to intensify surveillance in those areas.

Engineer Abounu said the decision to ban the use of motorcycles in Sankera axis of the state followed heinous attacks on residences in Ukum and Katsina-Ala which resulted to the death of many, stressing that the ban had proven 100 per cent successful.

The Deputy Governor also confirmed cases of burning of some seized motorcycles in the area by security agents, adding however that a stop was put to the action immediately it was brought to the attention of the leadership of the military joint operation codenamed ‘Operation Whirl Stroke.’

