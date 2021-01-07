Insecurity, ban on use of motorcycle: Our son, Suswam has abandoned us, Sankera constituents allege

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Sankera people in Ukum, Logo and Katsina-ala local government areas of Benue State have alleged total abandonment by Senator Gabriel Suswam who represents Benue North-East Senatorial District of the State in the Nigerian Senate.

To this end, Sankera United for Democracy and Development (SUDD) has threatened to initiate his recall.

Led by Engr. Edward Dugeri, the group said that the senator has maintained silence in the wake of insecurity and attempt on the life of the chairman of Katsina-ala LGA.

Dugeri who spoke to Newsmen in Abuja stated that the people had expected to play host to the senator during the festive period, using the opportunity to interact with him on their concerns but he chose to stay put in Markurdi, the State capital.

According to Dugeri, the people were not disappointed that their senator failed to personally reach them.

He said: “Our people cannot breathe anymore. The most disturbing aspect of this is the incontrovertible fact that our son, senator Gabriel Suswam has become a fugitive senator.

“To his satisfaction, he has maintained a vivacious silence. His absence in his immediate constituency of Sankera to address the people despite all that has happened is disturbing. Suswam has committed many sins against the people of Sankera.

“Despite Sen. Suswam’s silence over happenings in Sankera, we felt the yuletide will provide a good opportunity for him to address the concerns of killings and insecurity in his domain. The senator refused to visit Sankera to exchange gifts.

“He stayed in Makurdi and sent representatives to distribute his Christmas largesse. Not even the attack on the Local government chairman of Katsina-ala, Hon. Alfred Atera pulled him to Sankera”.

Also speaking on the ban of motorcycles in Ukum and Katsina-ala LGA, SUDD accused Senator Suswam of selling the idea to the Benue state government.

“We have it on good authority that Sen. Suswam suggested the ban on the use of motorcycle in Ukum and Katsina-ala to the Benue State government because he sensed that the people of these two local governments have resolved gang up against his return to NASS in 2023.

“This ban has caused untold hardship to people especially those who legitimately earn a living through ‘Okada’ business in the area. More hardship will be visited on our people when schools reopen. Curiously, Logo local government area where Suswam hails from has been exempted from the ban”, Dugeri said.

