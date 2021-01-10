INSECURITY: Akeredolu says state police, modern equipment for Military is inevitable

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure.

CHAIRMAN of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu weekend made case for modern equipment for the Nigerian Military to help in their fight against insurgents and other criminalities in the country.

Akeredolu also called for multi-level policing system as the best way to secure the country, adding that the issue of state police has become more necessary than ever.

He spoke at the state Christian service in commemoration of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, held at St. Benedict Military Catholic Church, Owena Cantonment Nigerian Army , Ondo Road, Akure

The governor lauded the Nigerian Military counter-terrorism efforts aimed at ridding the country and the state of criminal elements and criminalities.

He equally appreciated the support and commitment of the military in securing the state and confronting kidnappers and other elements who are troubling the peace of the state.

Akeredolu charged the security agencies in the state to work together, adding that collaborative efforts among the security agencies can only yield a better result and peace for the people.

He lamented that issues of better ammunitions and welfare of the security agencies must continue to be at the fore front, to better encourage and support the officers in their fight against criminalities.

The Governor implored the security agents not to rest on their laurel, stressing that despite their concerted efforts, criminality has not abated in the state and the country at large.

“ Apart from prayers, as individuals, we should empathise with the widows and dependants of our fallen heroes and one major way of doing this is to donate generously to emblem appeal fund by buying these emblems.

“For the benefit of doubt, let me emphasise that proceeds of the “Emblem Appeal” is for the Nigerian Legion for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and the dependants of the fallen heroes.“

While reiterating the need to remember the fallen heros and be joyful in God’s presence, the Governor said despite the loses and death of public officers in the government, the devil must be shamed.

The Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Bridage, Brigadier Gen. ZL Abubakar in his remark appreciated the commitment of Governor Akeredolu to the 32 artillery brigade, soldiers, widows and dependents of the fallen heros.

Abubakar said the command recognized and valued the continued supports and encouragement of the Governor, urging him not to be tired of supporting them.

Kindly Share This Story: