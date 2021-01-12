Incompetent leadership pushing Nigeria to the brink — Coalition laments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi,ABUJA

The Coalition of Civil Society on Good Governance CCSG has lamented the growing incompetence of the nation’s leaders, saying the situation is fast turning Nigeria into a failed state.

Convener of the Coalition, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob and Secretary, Comrade Dahiru Al-Mustapha who stated this at a press conference Tuesday in Abuja also urged Nigerians to begin discussions on the 2023 presidency, saying there is need to elect a competent president.

Okpanachi who noted that integrity was not enough when it comes to the leadership said iheriana should rather look out for competence.

“Having integrity without competence is just like having an aim without a target. Of what importance is integrity if a man has no competence to meet the yearnings of the people?”, He queried.

According to the coalition, “It is imperative at this point to note that Nigeria has been drawn back by leadership and economic quagmire which emanate from lack of capacity and knowledge of political and

economic affairs, a situation that has returned Nigeria from its glorious days to almost a failed economy.

“Insecurity has marred our progress in terms of investments, recession a recurring song and corruption has returned to the centre stage of our daily living. Our once flourishing tourist sites

have become moribund monuments of ghosts and shadows of their original form.

“Project #TheNextPresident is convened to generate a discourse on the quality that will guide us towards electing the next president. This is a project that will cross party lines, ethnic and regional lines as we intend to continue the discourse until we are able to achieve our desired aim of getting a competent hand to run the economy and return it back to its glorious days in the comity of nations”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

