Improving effectiveness of Teachers: NSF facilitates training for 700 school teachers in Ekiti 

NSF commenced a 3-day training of 700 newly employed public primary school teachers in Ekiti State. In a bid to meet the State Government’s vision to increase learning outcomes within the basic education sector, the training is designed to help the recruits to settle into the school system and perform as professionals with the right knowledge, skills and attitude to ease learning.

Scheduled to hold from 18th to 20th January 2021, the training is organized in collaboration with Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The training was declared open by the Executive Chairman, Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board, Prof. Femi Akinwumi. In his company was the Permanent Secretary, SUBEB, Mr Oluwadare Ajayi, and other staffs of Ekiti SUBEB.

While delivering the commencement address, the SUBEB chair admonished the newly employed teachers to pay close attention to the lessons being taught by the trainers.

He urged the trainees to be passionate about their work since it is the best way to help students understand what they are taught.

Professor Akinwumi also encouraged the teachers to focus on character-building of students and bring a change in the social attitude towards the promotion of quality education for all.

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic at the event, the trainees were grouped into four separate centres of Technical College, Ado Ekiti, Christ Girls Grammar School, Ado Ekiti, YGL, Ado Ekiti, and Koltotel Hotel, Ado Ekiti.

Present at the Technical College, Ado Ekiti centre was the State Coordinator, Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Mr Olorunshola Israel, who came to monitor the training. He urged the teachers to find creative ways to get their students excited about learning.

At the opening day of the induction training, NSF facilitators focused on supporting the trainees to plan and manage their classrooms effectively. Trainees were introduced to the teacher professional standards of the Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) to enable them to conduct themselves as professionals. Subsequently, training will be activity-based.

