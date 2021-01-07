Kindly Share This Story:

Olaniyi Daniel Adedeji, the actor popularly known as Lordmansa has reiterated this position on actors dating or marrying their colleagues in the entertainment industry.

“Couple who both are in the limelight as entertainers will have to live their life in public’s glare and therefore often found themselves under undue pressure. In the long run, their marriage will be rocked by frictions that leave their union in a bad state. We have seen it happened severally to many entertainers who dared to tread that path. I am not interested in going through that stress,” he explained to Vanguard News in a recent interview.

The actor who has a first degree in English Language also has a minor in Spanish from UBC.

What is more, he graduated with a class of degree that many dream of despite a hectic studying experience.

“I graduated with 3.8 CGPA despite combining fulltime work with my academics at the university,” he said.

Continuing, Lordmansa said: “Though, I was under pressure, but I consider the experience wholesome because I imbibed the habit of managing time effectively which I found invaluable after graduation.”

On why he chose to become an actor when he could as well work in a corporate organisation with his good academic result, Lordmansa attested: “I have a life-long passion for acting and it is a journey that started long ago since I was a teenager, since the first time I found myself in front of a camera during a school play in secondary school.”

READ ALSO:

He further avowed that he has no regret whatsoever becoming an actor: “There is hardly any human being who will not have one misgiving or another over the course of his life, but I have got no qualms about being an actor.”

Lordmansa is also very open about his crush for some female celebrities. “Genevieve Nnaji is one of the few celebrities that I admired,” he conceded. “She is so ageless; despite being in her 40s, she still has a look that is easy on the eye.”

The script interpreter who has fathered some children declined to speak about his marital status and also refrained from responding to question about babymamas and love interests. He nonetheless professed his love for his children, describing them as “his greatest achievements.”

Prodded to confirm if he is in a relationship or not, he simply responded: “Let’s just say I believe in love.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: