UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will run for a second five-year term as the organisation’s chief, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday.

Guterres informed the president of the General Assembly and Security Council that “he is available to serve a second term as secretary general of the United Nations,” which would run from 2022 to 2026, Dujarric told a daily press briefing.

(AFP)

Vanguard News Nigeria

