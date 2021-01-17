I’m all about beauty, making women confident in their skin ― Diiadem

Kindly Share This Story:

Notable brand influencer recently unveiled as brand ambassador by Hush’D Makeover, Adeola Adeyemi Chizoba, who is also the President and Founder of Beauty by AD, a cosmetics brand has reintroduced herself to the world of beauty, cosmetics and makeups with a message on her Instagram to herald the new year.

“I have a huge passion for everything beauty and I channel this flare into creating amazing beauty, fashion, and travel content. My aim is to authentically engage, teach, entertain and connect my audiences with my content.

I have been influencing since 2014 and in these past years, I have supported and partnered with brands to build a recognizable identity and increase their awareness with the content I so enthusiastically create. Most of my followers on here call me Mummy K, because I’m blessed with a beautiful Daughter Akorede,” she writes.

But in a chat with Potpourri she reaffirmed her commitment to beauty, “ My brand “Beauty by AD” is a fast-growing cosmetic brand fitted to cater for every woman. We provide an array of products ranging from the finest setting powders for every skin tone, lip glosses, pigmented eye shadows, smooth brow pencils and beautiful highlighters to boost every woman’s confidence,” she said.

