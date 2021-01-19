Breaking News
Translate

IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife, Sonia Lareina goes topless to mark birthday

On 9:28 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The ex-wife of Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, Sonia Lareina on Tuesday celebrated her birthday in a no hold barred fashion by going completely topless on Instagram.

The Colombian who has made Nigeria home penned a little message to eulogize herself.

Also read: Describing a woman’s “beauty” as “sexy” totally inappropriate – Luchy Donalds

She writes, “Deeply in love withal that  I am, all that I have and all that’s coming my way.”

The model announced her divorce with the actor via her Instagram page on Thursday, August 8, 2019. According to her, Ik Ogbonna helped shape herself and she is thankful

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!