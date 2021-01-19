IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife, Sonia Lareina goes topless to mark birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The ex-wife of Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, Sonia Lareina on Tuesday celebrated her birthday in a no hold barred fashion by going completely topless on Instagram.

The Colombian who has made Nigeria home penned a little message to eulogize herself.

She writes, “Deeply in love withal that I am, all that I have and all that’s coming my way.”

The model announced her divorce with the actor via her Instagram page on Thursday, August 8, 2019. According to her, Ik Ogbonna helped shape herself and she is thankful

