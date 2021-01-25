Ijaw, Itsekiri Communities threaten violence protest over ELCREST/NPDC failure to adhere to MoU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gab Ejuwa

Delta Ijaw and Itsekiri communities in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, have threatened to embark on violence protest against ELCREST/NPDC Operators of OML 40 over failure to fully recognised them as host communities.

In a statement by the communities’ chairmen, Monday Agbeyi, Abigborodo; Roland Kiri, Asisabubotie; Dennis Okoro, Ubebrakui; People Sanki, Agbiwagha; Bewo Tebedoh, Okofagbene; John Osifo, Erekongha and IK Saturday, Ojudogbene and addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, they frowned at the continuous neglect of the communities by ELCREST/NPDC.

They said that the resolution by the Delta State government representatives, communities and other stakeholders for ELCREST/NPDC Operators of OML 40 to offer six casual workers to the six communities, provide one surveillance boat fitted with 75 Horse Power engine for the six communities and fully recognise the six communities as host were almost ignored.

The communities explained in the statement that ELCREST/NPDC only implemented the resolution for only one month and later informed them that some indigenes of a sister ethnic nationality allegedly advised them not to honour the agreement with the Ijaw communities.

According to the letter, despite several meetings held thereafter, to proffer solution to payment of compensations, outstanding monthly salaries and recognition issue, ELCREST/NPDC failed to meet up with all the resolutions.

“Your Excellency sir, the unbecoming attitude and unacceptable behaviour of ELCREST/NPDC could lead to more protests and even violent protests. So, help prevail on them to adhere to all the resolutions reached to avoid breach of the existing peace in the riverine areas of Delta State,” the statement added.

