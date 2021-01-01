Kindly Share This Story:

Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, Mr. Charles Idahosa, on Friday, congratulated the people of Edo State for successfully going through the year 2020 with all its drama, losses, tensions, governorship election and other challenges into the year 2021.

In his New Year message, the former Political Adviser to Edo State Government urged Edo people to be more law-abiding, vigilant and continue to defend the culture and values that make the Edo man unique.

He noted all the Edo people have had to go through like other Nigerians, “starting with the poor economy and maladministration of the Federal Government, the global COVID-19 pandemic and the lives and businesses lost.

“Ther was also the #EndSARS protests and the bitterly-fought elections in Edo, wherein forces of darkness tried to wipe out the light and gains we have made as a people under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki.”

He urged the Edo people to celebrate with moderation, noting that “we only crossed from 2020 into 2021 on calendar and not into another world, and the COVID-19 with its new strains are real.

“We must be very observant of the NCDC protocols and follow up the instructions issued by the Edo State government in trying to manage the pandemic and feel very free to use any of the testing centres; health is priceless.”

Idahosa wished the Edo people a most fulfilling new year, filled with “grand adventures and opportunities and above all testimonies as to the mercies and grace of our Lord.”

