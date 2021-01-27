ICT: FG must consider tax waivers, incentives in Nigeria’s ecosystem — MD, Zeta-Web

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

The Managing Director, Zeta-Web Nigeria Limited, Mr Chris Obasi, has called on the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to eliminate multiple taxations and create other tax incentives to help the Information and Communication Technology, ICT, ecosystem to thrive.

Obasi said the regulators should include tax reduction on Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEMs on importation to encourage investors.

He also challenged the NCC to make spectrum available at a fair price, so that more operators will be encouraged to invest in the Nigerian telecommunication space.

He said: “We need the government to create a sustainable and predictable spectrum allocation regime that makes useful frequency spectrum available at a fair price. They should also properly differentiate the market so that Telcos and Internet service provider (ISP) do not overlap, by enacting laws that separate what markets can be serviced by each category of provider.

“Zeta-Web Limited is an indigenous Information Technology (IT) firm in Lagos set up specifically to bridge the gap between quality solutions and services as well as guaranteeing business success. Having started as an ISP about 7 years ago, today the company has diversified to other areas of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) such as data centre services, data centre virtualisation, network virtualisation, SDWAN, IT & cybersecurity training, broadband deployment, business solutions, solutions that would ease productivity for Nigerians in the post-Covid -19 workplace.

Explaining the importance of Z-Force to the current workplace, Obasi said “Our Z-Force service is unique in its design as it came out at a point where users wanted internet services with both speed and data that they can use while working remotely, void of the frequent intermittencies and high-cost associated with such requests.

As you would agree with me, the global pandemic brought with it, different challenges and an uncharted path that a lot of businesses were ill-prepared for; but we saw it as an opportunity to change the way we think and operate, and this meant that we had to look at a product that acts as a best-fit to the need of our clients as well as meet the current demand and market trend.”

“Z-Force is a hybrid product that serves both the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) market (Home office) and selective mass-market – home users, online schooling, entertainment, etc”, Chris added.

“Our unique selling point is that we listen to our customers before designing the desired product that meets their specific needs; as we know that the world is evolving and it is no more one product fits all contact centres and many more”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

