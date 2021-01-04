ICC, Amnesty International part of Nigeria’s security challenges— FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Federal Government has accused the International Criminal Court, ICC, and Amnesty International, AI, of becoming part of the country’s security challenges by attacking the country’s security forces and threatening them with prosecution.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the accusation in his a parley with newsmen in Lagos, Monday.

He said a section of the media was parroting these organisations, who are trying to portray the fight against insurgency in a bad light.

Lai Mohammed said: “Let me say straight away that Nigeria is fending off attacks on many fronts not just from terrorists and bandits, but also from some human rights organisations and the International Criminal Court, ICC, which seem to have colluded to exacerbate the challenges facing the country in the area of security.

”While our security agencies continue to battle these bandits and terrorists, ICC and some international human rights organisations, especially Amnesty International, have constituted themselves to another fighting force against Nigeria.

”They are constantly harassing our security forces and threatening them with investigation and possible prosecution over alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes.

“Unfortunately, a section of the local media has been parroting these organisations without weighing the impact of their constant threats on the security of the nation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

