ICA inaugurates board of fellows to uphold standard, economic achievement

By Moses Nosike

For the continuity of its operations, uphold standards in credit management for economic development, Institute of Credit Administration had inaugurated its board of fellows to pilot the affairs of the Institute.

Speaking at the inauguration, Vice President/ Deputy Chairman of the Council, Institute of Credit Administration, Mr. Andy Ojei said that ICA Board of Fellows comprises eminent and influential personalities endowed to our great institute.

He said that the purpose for which this board is set up is to consistently identify, monitor, report, advise, proffer solutions and make actionable recommendations on issues that affect the growth and

development of every sector of the economy to various stakeholders including federal, state & local governments and private sector institutions.

Ojei said, “as a timely initiative think-tank of our professional body, ICA Board of Fellows is primarily instituted to assist, influence and help governments and economic development policy makers with freshly sourced economic growth blue-print for the good of Nigeria. You have been conscripted to serve the Credit Industry in Nigeria through membership of any of the twelve committees that will be set up by the BOF on account of your proven integrity, unwavering dedication and uncommon sense of duty.

Hence, you are expected to display all forms of diligence, dedication and professionalism in the dispensation of your duties”.

According to Ojei, the BOF’s terms of reference entails making adequate findings, making actionable recommendations on issues that affect the growth and development of every sector of Nigerian economy, briefing the board on the series of events as they occur and submitting a blue

print report in a concise and precise format on a quarterly basis to the Board for onward transmission to the various stakeholders.

However, BOF which should constitute the position of chairman, vice chairman, secretary and deputy secretary, had considered Engr. Alaba Owoyemi FICA as the Chairman and Mrs Eunice Samspon FICA as deputy chairman for the two year tenure.

