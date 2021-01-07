Ibidapo-Obe, Ajeyalemi might have contracted COVID-19 at wedding party

Kindly Share This Story:

Two other professors in ICU

BY Adesina Wahab

The former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe and the former Dean, Students Affairs of the institution, Prof. Duro Ajeyalemi, who died earlier in the week, might have contracted the deadly Coronavirus disease at a society wedding they attended some weeks ago in Ikoyi, Lagos, investigation by Vanguard has revealed.

Ibidapo-Obe was the Chairman of the event and Ajeyalemi was also there where they played prominent roles.

A post on a WhatsApp platform by a group, Ijesa Society, where the two dead professors were members, read,” It is with heavy heart that the President and the Executive of the Ijesa Society regret to announce, once again, the untimely passing on to glory of our Distinguished Member, Professor Duro Ajeyalemi, after a brief illness this morning at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. Professor Ajeyalemi was a well known Professor of Education and First Registrar/CEO of JUPEB who built the organisation from inception to its enviable heights in over 50 universities in Nigeria.

“He was a committed member of the Society and long term Chairman of the Education and Welfare Committees. We pray the Almighty to grant him eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord. May the Lord comfort the wife, children, the immediate and extended family & friends and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. May the Lord fill their hearts with heavenly joy. Amen. Condolences from all of us. May God keep all of us safe in these trying periods,” Prof. Soji Ilori, Secretary.

However, a member of the Ijesa Society, in another post, confirmed that the two dead professors were at the party and advised people to be wary of the gatherings they attend.

It was also gathered that two professors, who were at the same event, are now being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos, but it is not yet clear where they lecture.

However, at the main campus of UNILAG, the senior staff that resumed official duties in line with government’s directive, were going about their duties on Thursday, just as the Senate of the university is billed to hold an emergency meeting next week to decide on the date of resumption of academic activities by the students.

