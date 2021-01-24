Kindly Share This Story:

By John Egbokhan

Mosunmola, the grief-stricken widow of former Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Joe Erico, has vowed not to contact the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, over the burial of her late husband.

As the dust settles over the passing of the flamboyant former Nigerian goalkeeper Erico, his wife, Mrs Erico has revealed that she was yet to be contacted by the NFF at the time Sunday Vanguard visited their residence in Onipanu.

Asked if she was in contact with the football governing body over her hubby’s demise, Mrs Erico said: “I have not contacted them. I am not the one who is to contact them.

“They are the ones who are supposed to contact me to console me and the children because my husband served this country passionately and diligently.

“He died on Thursday¢ and today is Friday. Maybe they (NFF) will contact us but if they don’t, we are going ahead with plans to give my husband a truly befitting burial.

“I will not contact NFF over my husband’s burial. They know what to do because he served Nigeria meritoriously.”

The former Eagles goalkeeper died peacefully in his sleep last Thursday in his Onipanu, Lagos, residence at the age of 71, survived by a wife he was married to for 42 years and four children.

Late Erico was a key part of the fantastic trio that included Shaibu Amodu and Stephen Keshi, both late, who guided the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2002 World Cup jointly hosted by South Korea and Japan.

Despite the triumvirate’s heroics in qualifying the Eagles for the 2002 World Cup, the gaffers were removed from their positions by the football federation and the Sports Ministry months before the tournament in Asia took place.

Erico, alongside Amodu and Keshi, won bronze for Nigeria at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali.

