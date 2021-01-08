I will showcase my passion in gender, women welfare — Perm Sec

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

THE newly redeployed Permanent Secretary to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr. (Mrs) Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa, has vowed to bring her passion in gender and women to bear in order to realize the agenda of government in the ministry.

Dr. Ekpa made the vow after a brief handover ceremony between her and the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Dr. (Mrs) Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, at the Ministry in Abuja.

Ekpa described her redeployment to Women Affairs, as a God-given opportunity to share her passion with others in the ministry, stressing that her PhD centered around Gender and Women studies.

Ekpa described her redeployment to Women Affairs, as a God-given opportunity to share her passion with others in the ministry, stressing that her PhD centered around Gender and Women studies.

“I happen to have some interest in gender. I did my Gender/ Women studies in my PhD. I have some knowledge of what you are doing here. It is a passion and God has given me an opportunity to share with you.

“The outgoing Perm Sec has told me how good you are. She said the directors here are very hard working, they are collaborative, cooperative. So you are a team and I am part of the team. So we continue where she stopped.

“I will give the honourable Minister, whom I respect very much all the support that she deserves so the agenda of government will be realized. What I say you are privileged about is that you are at the centre of the issues that pertain to your mothers and your daughters. I will solicit your cooperation I know you will give me that and we will do our very best also” she stated.

Also speaking, Dr. (Mrs) Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, said her short stay at the Ministry was worthwhile because you the immense support she received from the staffs.

Dr. Anyanwutaku assured the incoming Per Sec a promising work experience in the ministry, while urging the staff to extend the support to the new Perm Sec.

“Its a mixed feelings considering that I had a very short time of three months in the ministry.

“It was worthwhile for me being the first time I was leaving the federal Ministry of Labour and Employment where I spent seven years.

“I enjoyed every moment of my stay. I want to thank everybody here for your cooperation because you made my stay here worthwhile.

“And I only ask that you also extend the same level of cooperation to the incoming Permanent Secretary. As I leave, you never know, our paths may cross again. And I thank you all for the cooperation I have received in this ministry.

“On that note, I will like to officially hand over to you the incoming Perm Sec with this hand over note which you later append your signature”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

