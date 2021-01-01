I want to see my son before I die — octogenarian father of man on death row in Saudi Arabia

Kindly Share This Story:

It was a visit filled with emotion as the entire family of Suleiman Olufemi, a Nigerian on death row in Saudi Arabia, thronged the Lagos office of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in Lagos to plead to the government of Saudi Arabia through the office of NIDCOM.

Explaining how it all happened, Olabode Olufemi, first son of the family narrated that their brother, Suleiman Olufemi secured an Umrah visa with which he travelled to Saudi Arabia in 2002. According to Olabode, shortly after his arrival in Saudi Arabia, there was a mob action at the car park where he was working which led to the death of Saudi Arabian police. Suleiman Olufemi was among other foreign nationals arrested and he was subsequently sentenced to death sentence while other foreign nationals were said to be freed.

Olabode further said ‘Suleiman has been on death row since 2002 which is 18 years now. Our brother knew nothing about the case being referred to. We are appealing to the Saudi Authority to please release our son’

The father of Sulaiman, Yavinaku Olufemi, an octogenarian could not hold himself back as he was full of tears while pleading to Saudi Arabia Authority to release his son so that he could see him again before breathing his last breath. Pa Yavinaku Olufemi said ‘The reason why I am here today is to plead for Suleiman Olufemi.

He has been a very important son to me. When we heard about this matter I was so grieved that I lost my job. Please, Saudi Authority, release my son, let me see my son before I depart this world’

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM gave more insight on the case of Sulaiman and efforts of the Nigerian government to secure the release of Sulaiman. She said ‘The case has been on for 18 years. There was a mob action and Suleiman was there. A Saudi Policeman was killed.

There were many people there, but it was Suleiman that was sentenced to death. Others have been released. The idea is that, the policeman that was killed had a daughter of two years d then and until the child is 18 years, then she will decide whether she wants to pardon Suleiman or not.

The daughter is now 20years old and I hope to see you aged parents crying, they will temper justice with mercy.

The Nigerian mission in Saudi Arabia, some Nigerians in Diaspora, the Minister of Foreign Affairs have already intervened and hopefully, they will not kill Sulaiman’.

