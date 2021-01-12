I want to put Afrobeats on the spot in Canada – says CEO Prince George Entertainment

Kindly Share This Story:

With the number of shows conceived, managed or staged over the years by Prince George Entertainment, its CEO, George Omokehinde Peters is in a good position to talk about the Afrobeats in the country.

According to Peter, who is Toronto-based, he is not relenting on his mission to take the Nigerian indigenous music further, internationally.

“Right now, I am only trying my best possible to put Afrobeats on the spot here in Canada with all our artistes. With time, it will come to stay finally and might become profitable,” Peters said.

Despite showbiz not being his main job, Peters has given a good account of himself as a show promoter over the years, having organised tours and staged concerts for the likes of Timaya, Wizkid, Olamide, Burnaboy and Flavour. Beside other A-list musicians like Falz, K1 D Ultimate and Pasuma, his clients also include wave-making comedians like Kenny Blaq, Akpororo, I go Dye and Bovi.

With what he has done with Prince George Entertainment, Peters is arguably one of the Nigerians abroad who are successfully integrated into the white man’s society. Not only is he one of the biggest showbiz promoters in Canada, but he also works professionally with Bell Canada, one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the North American country.

READ ALSO:

His achievement as he painstakingly pointed out is a process that took time: “I first travelled to the UK to study and two years later in 2005, I travelled to America where I spent another three years trying to develop my career in computer science. It was after then that I moved to Canada.”

On how he scaled the challenges facing startups, he offered: “I am a determined man who believes that challenges make me stronger by the day.”

Showbiz, he agreed, is very intense. “Therefore, reputation is key when it comes to your brand. That is why I try all my best possible to get focused in my dealings with all my artistes and fans so as not to damage my reputation.”

He stressed the importance of wannabes getting hands-on training in the promotion of showbiz. “I worked with a lot of people before I became independent. I also read a lot and on my own discovered new ways to improve my approach to showbiz,” he said.

Looking back at his life, he attributed his diligence and hard work to his parents sacrifice to give him and his siblings a sound education.

“For my parents, good education is the number one priority,” he avowed.

The thirst for knowledge has been inculcated in him so much so that despite his achievement and his booming career with Prince George Entertainment, he simply can’t call it quits yet with education. “Very soon, I will be a PhD holder,” he disclosed proudly.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: