I remain an APC member, there’s need for good people in APC, PDP to merge — Okorocha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

FORMER Governor of Imo State, and the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, said that he is still a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Okorocha stated this in Owerri through a statement from his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, after a meeting with members of APC of his rescue mission and that of Daniel Nwafor’s leadership where he reacted to report that he is planning to form a new political party.

According to Okorocha: “Our Party is APC. Don’t be confused when I said that there were bad people and good people in both APC and PDP. And that the good people in the two parties should come together for the good of the nation. I was talking about a movement and not party.

“I have not left APC. I am still in APC. Nobody has stake in APC more than me. The worst insults I had in Imo and in the South-East in 2015 were because of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari. APC was formed by President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, myself and few other people. But those on congratulation trip, have taken over the Party.”

READ ALSO:

Okorocha said that “Daniel Nwafor and others duly elected as the executives of the party remain as such. Those who want to destroy the party lied to President Buhari. The judgements on the issue all stated that the NEC of the party or the governor, cannot remove the Party Excos. The party Executives can only be removed by Convention.

“Whatever they do here without the duly elected Party officials in the State, including the planned registration exercise, expected to begin on Monday, would be null and void. We do not recognize Governor Uzodinma’s APC in Imo. That’s not APC in Imo State. How many APC members are among his more than 120 appointees? None of Course.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: