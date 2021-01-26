Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has estimated the damage and loss suffered in the early Tuesday morning fire at his residence at Soka, Ibadan, at N50million.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the fire incident, suspected to have been caused by arsonists, Adeyemo described the perpetrators as cowards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemo was recently in the news for giving an eviction notice to Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North LGA of Oyo State.

The notice followed allegations of killings, rapes and kidnappings levelled against the Fulani herdsmen in the community.

Adeyemo said that the house attacked by the suspected hoodlums was is old residence, adding that the perpetrators did not have the guts to attack where he lives.

“When the fire started, they called me and by the time I got there, the arsonist had fled.

“They are cowards. Why cant they come to where I live. You would have seen evidence because they won’t escape,” he said.

On the speculation that he has been tipped to be the Commander of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun, Adeyemo said he was not interested in such.

“I don’t seek such relevance. What I am saying is that the Fulanis herders that are terrorizing my people should leave the area.

“We want peace and that is all. I don’t need any political appointment or money from anybody. We only want peace in our area,” he said.

Some residents who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said the suspected hoodlums came in a Toyota bus and Micra car around 3am on Tuesday.

They told NAN that the suspected hoodlums shot sporadically into the air to scare away residents before setting the house on fire. (NAN)

