‘I am very confident in what I do’ ― Lampard replies critics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Temisan Amoye

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has slammed his critics, saying criticising is easy, and that he is ‘very confident’ in his abilities and his project at the London club.

Chelsea are currently on a run of one win in their last six Premier League games, losing three games, including defeats to local rivals Arsenal, and title rivals Man City. Lampard was given the benefit of the doubt in a challenging, inconsistent debut season, but after a summer transfer splurge of over £200m for a worse return has doubters asking if he is cut out for the job.

Lampard was handed the reins at Stamford Bridge in 2019, with a solitary year of managerial experience, at Championship club Derby County. But the Blues boss is adamant he knows what he is doing.

“I could have been a pundit, commenting on what everyone does with hindsight, whenever I want, and I don’t want to do that,” Lampard is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“I’m very confident in what I do, whether people think I’ve been a manager for two-and-a-half years, or whatever. I’ve been playing football since I could walk. I’ve been playing professionally for 20-odd years,” the 42-year-old argued.

“I want to win games. I don’t like losing games. On Monday, I was disappointed because we lost to a team [Manchester City on Sunday] that was better than us on the day. On Tuesday, I woke up determined to get better and win our next game. That’s the way I see it.”

Lampard currently holds the unenviable record of having the lowest points per game average of any Chelsea boss in the Roman Abramovich era, ranking ahead of Luiz Felipe Scolari, Andre Villas-Boas, Roberto Di Matteo, all of whom were eventually sacked by the club management.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: