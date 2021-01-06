Hush’D Makeover unveils brand influencer, Diiadem as ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

One of Nigeria’s leading names in the beauty industry, Hush’D Makeover founded by Ahmed Omotunde Abiola has unveiled drop dead gorgeous beauty and brand influencer, Adeola Adeyemi Chizoba popularly known as Diiadem as brand ambassador.

The company’s management made the announcement public with the signing of the contract yesterday. At the unveiling, the Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover, Abiola Ahmed explained why they are endorsing Diiadem as their brand ambassador as she is also a beauty expert who runs her own beauty brand, Beauty by AD.

“Our brand is a physical representation of being comfortable with your choice of complexion and to also let people know the importance of wellness. Over the years we have come to realise that we have a larger base of feminine customers, so we decided to sign someone that can represent our brand comfortably,” Abiola Ahmed said.

She is an ambitious woman who is passionate about beauty and skincare. She understands the importance of looking after your skin despite a hectic schedule which makes her happy to work with us. We love her fresh sense of style, upbeat spirit and like us, recognizes the importance of self-care. Welcome on board Diiadem! We look forward to doing great things with you as our ambassador,” she added.

Diiadem on her path was just as ecstatic with the contract as the Hush’D Makeover CEO who revealed that the contract will run for six months with a possibility of an extension.

She said, “I feel deeply honored to be appointed Ambassador of Hush’D and at the same time, I am fully aware of my responsibilities. During my time as ambassador, I will exert my efforts to bring everyone closer to the vision of the company. I firmly believe that I shall have the friendly cooperation and full support from the Hush’D Team.”

Abiola Ahmed started Hush’D Makeover Limited in 2015 as an extension of her passion. According to her, “My primary goal for Hush’D Makeover Limited is to make men and women feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin. What has followed is a string of amazing products, which has given our customers a feeling of proud confidence in their skin.”

She holds a degree in Office Technology and Management from the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from London Metropolitan School of Business and Management.

