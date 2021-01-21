Hunters’ll expose Yorubas who collude with herders to kidnap, kill people in South-West — Oba Ajijola Anabi

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

THE National President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Wahab Nureni Ajijola Anabi has said he and other hunters will soon expose Yoruba who helps Fulani herders in kidnapping and killing of innocent people in the South-West zone of the country.

He said this while speaking in a telephone interview with Vanguard on Thursday in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

He said this just as he called on the leadership of Myetti Allah in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Jiji to call his men who live in an abandoned building at Jericho area of Ibadan to order.

Ajijola said residents in the area had called the hunters for help.

According to him, residents in Jericho area of Ibadan have been calling saying Fulani men in large number have occupied the abandoned building and that their ungodly activities are scaring residents of the area.

“I want to commend Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho for his bravery but he should soft-pedal a bit. I know he issued the ultimatum as a result of the evils that the herders had done to our people in Ibarapa North Local Government area and other parts of the South West. But, it’s not all Fulani that are bad”.

“We have discovered that several Yoruba people are conniving with them to perpetuate the evils they unleash on our people. Within three months, we hunters will comb all the forests and bring these evil men out”.

“We will expose all of them including the Yoruba who serve as their partners in crime. Fulani herders can’t kidnap and succeed if there is no insider’s input. Just give us three months, we will expose them all”.

“We appeal to Yoruba to let us embrace those Hausa and Fulani who have been exceptionally good. We have been living with them for ages. There have been inter-ethnic marriages between them and Yoruba. These Fulani have become our people; they are not the ones causing mayhem.”

“Let us remain peaceful. We will go into the bush, smoke them out and ensure we are all safe. There is no cause for alarm. We should not kill or fight with anyone. We can settle the issue with patience and understanding”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

