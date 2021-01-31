Hundreds stage new anti-government protest in Tunisia

Kindly Share This Story:

Hundreds of people on Saturday marched in the Tunisian capital in the latest anti-government rally and demanded the release of protesters detained in recent demonstrations, witnesses said.

Tunisian security forces had arrested around 1,000 people during riots that broke out in parts of Tunisia for several days earlier this month, according to officials at the Interior Ministry.

Those protests, marred by violence, were held against economic problems compounded by the pandemic in the North African country.

The non-governmental group Tunisian Human Rights League has cited complaints about alleged abuses against the detainees.

On Saturday, protesters, mostly young people and rights advocates, marched in the centre of Tunis amid heavy security, a dpa photographer said.

Security forces blocked part of the Avenue Habib Bourguiba that leads to the headquarters of the Interior Ministry in the city centre.

Some protesters scuffled with the security personnel.

Marchers chanted slogans such as “The people want the regime’s fall,” a slogan that echoed the uprising that toppled long-time dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

Other marchers condemned tough penalties issued in drug cases after a Tunisian court recently handed down 30-year jail terms to three people smoking drugs.

Tunisia has experienced an economic slowdown due to public unrest and attacks by militant insurgents since the anti-Ben Ali uprising that kicked off the Arab Spring revolts of 2010-11

