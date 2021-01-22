Hundreds of protesters storm Seplat oil facility in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

Hundreds of protesters from Ikweghwu community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, stormed a crude oil facility owned by Seplat Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, on Thursday morning, demanding for jobs and infrastructure development.

The protesters, who stormed the facility as early as 6 am, lamented that they were not benefiting from the community’s oil wealth, and demanding an end to what they tagged, oppression and intimidation from the management of the company,

The protesters with inscriptions like ‘ we can’t be suffering in our own land’, ‘we need our Memorandum of understanding now’ ‘We need access control’ ‘8 years of slavery, we say no’ and so on, on their placards, danced at the company’s entrance with a DJ providing music non-stop preventing access to the facility.

President General of the Community, Comrade David Uyelaju, said they need a clearly written Memorandum of Understanding, MoU and jobs for their sons and daughters, insisting the community has not been treating them fairly.

He said they have been towing the part of peace for the past 8 years and they demanding action from the company within 14 days, adding that failure to “Do this, will amount to our continuous stay here until their demands are met.

“We have been understanding, we have continued to be patient and they are taking us for granted, even our Royal father has had to intervene in this, yet they have refused to sign the MoU”

The community secretary, Duke Dino Ayerunu on his part said that they have resolved to stay put at the company’s gate to press home their demands,

However, as at press time, the management of the firm could not be reached for reaction.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: