How we secured release of 9 Nigerien nationals from bandits — Gov Masari

By Faith Awa Maji, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Monday explained how his administration worked with other security agencies to secure the release of nine kidnapped Nigerien nationals from their captors.

Governor Masari said the release of the victims was a success story that could not have been achieved without the joint efforts of the security personnel, community and a committee set up by its administration.

“Well, the last time I spoke with you, I told you that efforts are being made by the security agencies and the Katsina state government to secure the release of all those kidnapped in Katsina state.

“Last time, it was 144 victims while I was in Abuja, 37 were received and sent to Zamfara State because they are indigenes of that State. Today we have received nine indigenes of Niger Republic,” Masarari declared.

He assured that all kidnapped victims would be freed and reunited with their families while the activities of kidnapping in the State would soon become a thing of the past.

He said the release of the victims did not attack any ransom.

One of the released victims, Usman Shauibu, who narrated their ideal in the hands of the kidnappers, appreciated the efforts of Katsina State Government and security agents in securing their release.

