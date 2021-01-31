How Toke Makinwa charges N25/45m as brand ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The new goldmine for entertainers right now is the prospect of clinching a brand endorsement.

Simply put, endorsement is a channel of brand communication in which a celebrity acts as the brand’s spokesperson and certifies the brand’s claim and position by extending his/her personality, popularity, status in society or expertise in the field to the brand.

In Nigeria right now, it has become a fat meal ticket with which an entertainer or a celebrity can be smiling to the bank just by posting pictures or making certain claims about the brand on social media.

Interestingly, Potpourri was exposed to the working of an endorsement process recently when he acted as an agent between a brand and the management of delectable Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Of course, the deal didn’t eventually pull through but the offer on the table from the OAP’s team was staggering to say the least. My principal as expected took to her heels.

They virtually rubbed it in our faces with the haughtiness of a British Baroness, “For endorsements like this, we do a minimum six months engagement.

“Six months ranges between N20-25m, depending on the agreed deliverables and one year is N35- 45m again depending on the deliverables,” they stated.

It was an offer we had to refuse, but it was enough to have a glimpse into the fairy-tale world of brand endorsements.

Toke Makinwa has made a name for herself as a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author.

Toke is known for hosting “The Morning Drive” on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book “On Becoming” in November 2016.

In 2013, Makinwa became an ambassador of the United Africa Company of Nigeria, alongside Osas Ighodaro, Dare Art Alade and Dan Foster.

She also signed a multi-million naira contract with Nestlé Nigeria to become the new face of Maggi. In 2016, she became the brand ambassador and face of Mecran Cosmetics.

She has also been an ambassador for Payporte and Ciroc.

In November 2019, Toke signed an endorsement deal as brand ambassador with Oppo mobile Telecommunications.

