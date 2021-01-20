How I got my student pregnant, delivered baby boy  — Katsina Vice Principal

By Bashir Bello

A Vice-Principal and husband of three wives, Ibrahim Tukur have on Wednesday narrated how he got his student pregnant and who later delivered a baby boy for him in Katsina State.

Tukur, a resident of Kadandani, Rimi local government area of Katsina State said he had been sexually abusing the teenage student for about eight months.

Tukur who happens to be Vice-Principal of a Community Secondary School in the area said he lured the teenage girl with the sum of N500 and below to his apartment where he lives with his family and where he had sex with her severally.

The Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday paraded Tukur alongside four others for similar offences of rape and others for various crimes and criminalities.

Parading the suspects, the police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah said the victim’s father, Ibrahim Sale told the police that the suspect (Tukur) on several occasion lured his daughter into his house and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her and in the process impregnating her.