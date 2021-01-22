How entrepreneur, Bryce Thompson made rank of chairman at 24

Kindly Share This Story:

At the age of 24, most of us are just trying to figure out our way in life. as recent college graduates, most people are just starting out.

Bryce Thompson, on the other hand, was already a successful entrepreneur and chairman by the age of 23. In addition to becoming a chairman, he also runs a youtube page where he only grows his brand success and shows people a day in the life of Bryce.

“I think I’m still pretty young. At 23 years old, I became the youngest highest paid networker in the world with my first company. I had seen the industry as a kid with my parents, but never actually started building businesses until I was 20”, states Bryce.

Despite his age, Bryce has been incredibly successful. in addition to becoming a chairman, he also runs a youtube page where he only grows his brand success and shows people a day in the life of Bryce.

This helps him promote himself while promoting his work and his success in addition to giving sage advice to people who want to have a lifestyle like him. “I would like to be perceived as a millennial entrepreneur, business builder and creative director of massive events and experiences all over the world. My youtube channel helps me get the word out about all the amazing things that i do as well as just the ordinary stuff in between.” remarks Bryce.

Bryce’s success was not just his own doing. like many other successful entrepreneurs, he did have help along the way. We are nothing without our support systems and the people who get us through the difficult times. Whether that be just a word of encouragement or actual business help, our friends and our family help makes our dreams come true. Bryce was surrounded by his brother and his closest friends who all helped him make all of their businesses successful.

“I’m not alone in my success. I’m very quick to point out that my brother and a few of my closest friends have been there from the very beginning. Each milestone I surpass, I attribute every single one to them. Most successful people that have a team that assisted them to success don’t ever reciprocate that same effort back to their team. It’s about everybody winning and going to the top together. I would not be here without the people that were there from the very beginning”, says Bryce.

Though Bryce is incredibly successful now, he did not initially dream of becoming an entrepreneur. His goal was to become a professional basketball player. Many of us dream of becoming a professional in some sort of sport or athletics as we watch our favorite athletes compete on TV. Unfortunately, an injury prevented him from pursuing a career in sports.

Though this was a major setback in Bryce’s life, he clearly has made something big out of the setback by becoming a successful entrepreneur.

“One of my biggest obstacles that I faced was having to be faced with news of a back injury that derailed my dreams of becoming a basketball player. Despite all of this, in three years in the industry, i had built a multi-million dollar business”, explains Bryce.

Bryce is the future of young entrepreneurship who is showing that anything is possible no matter what age you are. Though Bryce has many years ahead of him, it is clear that he will be successful in whatever he does due to his ability to achieve when people have put many obstacles in his path. Nothing will stop Bryce from growing and doing more to make sure that he is successful.

Vanguard News Nigeria

