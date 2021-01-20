How Dylan Blyuss filled a gap in the market to achieve great success

Kindly Share This Story:

As Dylan Blyuss looks towards the future of his career, he plans to scale his sales agency to $100 million in sales. He also hopes to build over 100 remote sales teams across the world for businesses, coaches, entrepreneurs, and consultants.

Most importantly, though, Dylan hopes to continue to lead other business owners and salespeople to success in their respective industries. He says, “There’s a certain level of happiness when you do it yourself, but there’s a whole other level of happiness when you help others make it happen as well.”

Dylan started his first business when he was only 16, quickly moving from window cleaning to door-to-door sales. As his company grew, he onboarded friends to help with the cleaning services and sales reps to duplicate his sales efforts.

During this time, he noticed a gap in the market and a passion within himself to fill it. He explains, “While building my door-to-door sales business, I realized that online education was starting to boom. I also realized that these online educators had nobody to sell their programs or products.” Thus, World Class Sales Agency was born.

Now one of the fastest growing agencies in the world, World Class Sales Agency builds remote sales teams for online coaches, consultants, and entrepreneurs.

Dylan says, “We have yet to run into a unique sales agency to offer the services we provide to our clients. However, that does not mean we don’t constantly adapt to new trends in the marketplace to ensure we are always top of mind when it comes to building remote sales teams.”

It is precisely this niche in the market that Dylan credits for his rapid success. With a desire to become the anchor in the marketplace for building strong sales teams, he was inspired to build his company at a fast pace, meeting a need in the marketplace that no one else was solving.

He notes, “Most people think starting a business is about attaining and mastering skills, however, if the mindset is not mastered, you will never have the persistence and courage to even get a chance to implement skill sets to start a business. Mindset is everything.”

