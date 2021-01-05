How David Dodge is leveraging 17 years of experience to inspire others

Kindly Share This Story:

“I was inspired to get into this industry for a few reasons,” David Dodge says of his foray into the real estate industry.

“I wanted passive income and tax advantages, but I also wanted to be my own boss. I wanted to have the freedom to travel and do what I wanted to do on my own timeframe!”

Today, David has done exactly that. With over 17 years of experience, and having wholesaled over 500 houses to date, David is passionate about sharing his story with aspiring entrepreneurs.

To that end, his podcast, “Discount Property Investor”, teaches people all the ins and outs of wholesaling real estate, along with tips and tricks for marketing, landlording, and rehabbing properties.

He has also co-authored three books with his business partner Mike Slane. His goal? Creating value. He explains, “For most people, the biggest challenge is capital. However, I believe that capital follows value. Most people are not creating enough value with their businesses and that’s why they are always seeking more capital.”

David and Mike have even created a free resource on wholesaling real estate in order to help others learn how simple and effective the business truly is. Their company, “House Sold Easy”, averages from eight to ten wholesales per month, and David has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

“The rewards of being your own boss and having your own business are better than any rewards that another boss or job can provide you,” he notes.

With over 50 rentals under his belt, David hopes to continue to grow his portfolio in the coming years. He admits that there were some lessons that he had to learn the hard way, noting that the best is yet to come for his business.

He says, “I was over 100 doors and then I had to sell off about half of them to buy out a partner and pay off a ton of bad debt that we had accumulated. But I’ll get back over 100 in a couple of months again, no problem. I know what not to do this time around.”

