Housing deficit: Sanwo-Olu seeks foreign, local investors on affordable housing schemes

…Unveils building plans on govt workers village

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed readiness of his administration to partner with foreign and local investors to provide unencumbered land for housing development on the basis of mutually agreed terms in reducing the housing deficit in this state.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the remarks on Wednesday, during the official commissioning of two LAGOSHOMS in Lekki Phase II and Iponri areas of Lagos, which comprises of 216 homes for prospective residents.

The event was also attended by the deputy governor, Dr. Femi Hamzat, members of the Stare Executive Council, All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftains and leaders, Local Government Chairmen, traditional rulers, stakeholders, among others.

Addressing guests on the occasion, the Governor said, “At the inception of this administration, we pledged to provide decent shelter for the people. This promise was made out of the conviction that housing is one of the basic needs of humans and a critical factor that determines quality of life.

“In the past months, a lot of efforts had gone into completing many of the housing schemes inherited from past administration.

“While some of these projects are funded through budgetary allocations, others are being financed through joint venture arrangement with our development partners.

“Its gratifying that LAGOSHOMS LEKKI PHASE II, is a product of a joint venture arrangement between the State government and STB Mortgage Bankers\Lekki Ultimate Company limited.

“This marks another successful collaborative effort geared towards bridging the housing deficit in the state.”

He added that beside the Lekki Phase II homes, the state had harvested over 244 Housing units through joint vntures schemes at Courtland Luxury Villa, Igbokushu and Lekki Apartments, Lekki (Phase one) in 2020.

“A few days ago, 252 two bedroom terraced bungalows, a joint Venture with Echostone Development, were commissioned at Idale Badagry.

“Another set of 132 homes is being commissioned at Iponri today.(Wednesday). We are also looking at completing other joint venture projects at Ijora and Ibeshe within the year.

“I want to encourage capable investors to join force with us in reducing the housing deficit in this state. I seize this opportunity to assure investors, both foreign and local, of the state government willingness to provide unencumbered land for Housing development on the basis of mutually agreed terms in the areas of specification of houses to be delivered and duration.

“I want to assure us all that the state government will not rest on its oars. We will utilize all resources at our disposal to continue to build more homes,” the governor stated.

In the course of the year, Sanwo-Olu, said plans have been concluded to commission housing schemes in Igbogbo (360 homes), Sangotedo cluster (744 homes) and Odo-Onosa-Ayandelu (662 Homes).

Sanwo-Olu continued: “Work is also progressing on all other schemes. This year, we are going to commence the building of the State Government workers Village in Ishefun in Ayobo Ipaja LCDA with 608 two bedroom flats solely dedicated to workers from both the private and public sectors in the state.

“Another Workers’ Village with 501 two bedroom apartments which will be a joint venture with our development partners will also start in Imota. The good news is that these housing schemes will be complemented with convenient mortgage package for workers.”

In his remarks, Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akindru-Fatai, recalled that In 2020, 492 families were presented keys to their own homes in Lateef Kayode Jakande Gardens in Igando. Also, the Courtland Luxury Villas in Igbokushu with 120 homes as well as the Lekki Apartments in Lekki Phase I with 124 homes as well as commissioned.

Akindru-Fatai explained, “Within this year, we have provided 252 two bedroom terraced bungalows in a serene environment in Badagry.

“We are not yet congratulating ourselves as the targets we have set are high and we know we are only discharging a mandate to the people.

“We therefore promise to continue to strive harder to gain and maintain your confidence all the way in terms of housing development. No stone will be left unturned in ensuring that decent and affordable shelters are made available to all categories of people in the state.”

The project has facilities such as: Road network, drainages, sewage treatment plant, car parks, water reticulation plant, street light, perimeter fence, basket ball court, block of shops cum community building, open spaces for community activities and landscaping.

